Brunswick High School students named to US Army All-American Marching Band

Brunswick High School is getting ready to send two of its marching band members to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas in January.

Cordelia Hoffmann and David Saville are among an elite group of students from across the country selected to perform during the halftime show as part of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band.

The bowl game is an annual matchup between the top high school football players pitting the east against the west. The event is nationally televised.

Hoffmann and Saville were nominated for the U.S. Army All-American Marching band and had to submit a series of videos to secure their spots. It's the sixth and seventh time Brunswick High School has sent students to the event.

"When I got the email, it was pure excitement," Hoffmann said. "My mom and I were screaming with excitement at the top of lungs at my house."

Hoffmann plays the clarinet. Saville plays the snare drum. They've been playing their instruments for many years and look forward to sharing the spotlight with other talented students.

"I'm looking forward to the environment if that makes sense," Saville said. "I guess in terms of everyone being dedicated to the same goal."

Their music teacher, Jay Wardeska, is proud of Hoffmann and Saville's accomplishments. He’s been teaching music for 18 years and said his students never cease to amaze him.

"(In) today's world you know it's all about technology. It's great to see kids that are so dedicated to hard work," Wardeska said. "It's (music) the essence of creativity, and creative thinking and all of the things that I think enhance everything about education."

Saville said music has taught him much more than how to hit the right notes.

"(I) started learning a lot more not just about music, but it was kind of like a character development thing sort of figuring out who you are as a human being."

When the students hit the spotlight, they'll be carrying with them words of wisdom passed down by their teacher.

"I really believe that great musicians have to start with being great people first," Wardeska said.

Hoffmann and Saville graduate this year. Hoffmann plans to study environmental science in college. Saville is considering studying music education or engineering. Both said playing will always be a part of their lives.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.