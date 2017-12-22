Couple indicted by grand jury for endangering children, keeping 5 children in back of U-Haul

Two city workers in Elyria are being hailed as heroes after they saved five children from the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck. (Source: WOIO)

Jamie Adkins, 25, and Brian Dekam, 55, were both indicted on child endangering charges after they transported five children in the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck.

Adkins and Dekam are accused of driving around parts of Elyria in August with the five children, ranging in age from 2- to 15-years-old, locked in the back of the moving truck. Adkins said she was babysitting. Both suspects are friends with the children's mother, who said she knew the kids were being taken to a flea market in the U-Haul.

One child, a toddler, passed out from the heat while in the back of the truck, according to police. Investigators added that the conditions in the truck were filthy.

Police say there were also two dogs in the back, along with cigarettes and an ash tray.

Eventually, two Elyria city workers spotted the children in the back of the box truck at a Speedway gas station on Lorain Avenue and reported the couple to police.

The couple each face one felony and three misdemeanor counts of endangering children.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, you can call 855-O-H-CHILD and be linked to child welfare or police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.