Fifth Black Friday suspect appears in court, held on $1 million bond for deadly shooting

Larissa Harris appeared for arraignment Friday morning on charges related to the Nov. 24 shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured five other children. She is being held on $1 million bond.

Harris, her brother Marvin, and three 15-year-old teens have been charged with multiple counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and more.

According to Cleveland police Larissa Harris, 21, was driving her car on Buckeye Road with her 18-year-old brother, Marvin. The two, along with the juvenile occupants, got out and fired at least 20 rounds into a group of young kids.

Abdel Bashiti, 12, was in his family's store when he heard the commotion outside. The middle school student from Parma was shot and killed by gunfire.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 16.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.