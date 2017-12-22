Cleveland city employee pleads not guilty to selling stolen goods

A City of Cleveland utilities worker pled not guilty Friday to illegally selling scrap metal.

Thomas Sneperger, 58, is charged with theft.

According to city officials, Sneperger works at the Harvard Avenue facility and had access scrap metal owned by the city. Sneperger allegedly sold that scrap metal and kept the money for himself.

City officials conducted their own internal investigation and then turned their findings over to Cleveland police. Officers arrested Sneperger at work on Dec. 20.

Bond was set at $5000.00 and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

