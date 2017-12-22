Lorain police badge and vest stolen from officer's unmarked cruiser

Police are warning residents after an officer's unmarked car was broken into and his bulletproof vest and badge were stolen.

The vest also contained various police equipment; including, a flashlight, handcuffs and spare magazines.

The black vest is the type that officers wear over their shirt, often while in civilian or tactical clothing.

Lorain police say the theft happened on Dec. 21.

Officers are now concerned the suspect could try and pose as a police officer. If you are stopped by a police officer in an unmarked car and believe the person is not actually a police officer, call 911 and continue to drive to a safe area.

Lorain police say a uniformed officer in a marked patrol car will be sent to your location to verify the officer in the unmarked car.

If you have any information on the theft, please contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

