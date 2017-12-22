Swensons opening location in University Heights on Jan. 8

The restaurant will open in Jan. 8, 2018. (Source: Facebook)

A Swensons will soon be opening in University Heights.

The restaurant will located on Cedar Road and will open on Jan. 8, 2018.

Swenson's coming to University Heights by year's end, city officials say

The Akron-based fast-food burger chain has several locations throughout the area.

The chain is best known for its signature Galley boy, a double cheeseburger with two sauces.

Back in 1999 a writer for Forbes magazine said Swensons served the best cheeseburgers.

Other Swensons locations:

West Akron

North Akron

Stow/Kent

Montrose

Seven Hills

Jackson

North Canton

