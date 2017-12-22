Swensons opening location in University Heights on Jan. 8 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Swensons opening location in University Heights on Jan. 8

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The restaurant will open in Jan. 8, 2018. (Source: Facebook) The restaurant will open in Jan. 8, 2018. (Source: Facebook)
NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

Swensons will soon be opening in University Heights. 

The restaurant will located on Cedar Road and will open on Jan. 8, 2018.

Swenson's coming to University Heights by year's end, city officials say

 The Akron-based fast-food burger chain has several locations throughout the area.

Swensons Menu

 The chain is best known for its signature Galley boy, a double cheeseburger with two sauces. 

Swenson's copycat recipes

Back in 1999 a writer for Forbes magazine said Swensons served the best cheeseburgers. 

Other Swensons locations:

  • West Akron
  • North Akron
  • Stow/Kent
  • Montrose
  • Seven Hills
  • Jackson
  • North Canton

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly