2 new Dave Chappelle specials streaming on Netflix on New Year's Eve

Netflix announced there will be two new Dave Chappelle specials available on their network on New Year's Eve.

The specials are called "Equanimity" and "The Bird Revelation."

One of the specials was filmed at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

The Comedy Store developed a reputation as a place where comedians would work out their new material before they would try new jokes at the national level.

The club is designed so the attention of the audience member is focused on the comedian.

The other special was filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington D.C.

The Warner Theatre is named after of one of the Warner Brothers.

Chappelle also won an Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

He won the award for his performance on Saturday Night Live.

According to deadline.com Chappelle's appearance delivered 3.15 rating.

The episode was one of the most viewed episodes of the season.

Chappelle told CBS News he signed a $60 million deal with Netflix.

Entertainment Weekly reports one of Chappelle's specials was the most viewed comedy special on Netflix.

Netflix offers three different monthly plans starting at $7.99 a month.

