South Euclid Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The South Euclid Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Darnasja Reid is a runaway.

If anyone has any information about where she is you are asked to call police at 216-381-1234.

This is a developing story, we will update the story as more information becomes available.

