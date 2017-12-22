South Euclid Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

South Euclid Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police said Darnasja Reid is a runaway. (Source: South Euclid Police) Police said Darnasja Reid is a runaway. (Source: South Euclid Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The South Euclid Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Darnasja Reid is a runaway.

If anyone has any information about where she is you are asked to call police at 216-381-1234.

This is a developing story, we will update the story as more information becomes available. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly