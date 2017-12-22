$253M or $300M, the choice is yours

26 is the most common Powerball main draw number. (Source: WOIO)

If you want to be a millionaire for Christmas there's still time to make that happen.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing has increased to an estimated $253 million.

The cash option for the jackpot is $157.5 million.

The first five numbers drawn the most are 29, 20, 31, 35 and 49. For more Mega Millions statistics click here.

And if your really feeling lucky, Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $300 million. You can walk away with $191.1 million is you choose the cash.

According to Mega Millions, the most common Mega Ball is 15.

As far as Powerball numbers, 26 is the most common number drawn.

