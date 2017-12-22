Louisville mom dies while giving birth, community responds by raising money for the family

The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday. (Source GoFundMe)

Strangers all over the world are pitching in to help a Louisville family torn by tragedy after a mother of four died while giving birth five days before Christmas.

The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.

To make matters worse, the newborn still hasn't been released from the hospital.

People all over the world have been donating to to the Norris Family to help ease the burden before the holidays.

So far more than $90,000 have been donated to the family's GoFundMe account.

It's a number that keeps growing by the hour as more people drop messages of encouragement, many of them total strangers.

"To a family we have never met. You are loved by the Lord Almighty and he will see you through this time of grief. In Christ's everlasting most glorious love may you be held in the days ahead," Jamie Curry said.

"May God wrap his loving arms around you and your family as you try to continue on. My wish is that you feel all the love your friends and community have for you and your Kids," Debbie Faber said.

If you want to donate to Norris Family, you can click here.

Carri's funeral will be at 10 a.m. this upcoming Saturday morning at the Louisville Baptist Temple.

