More than 60 million people will be shopping for Christmas prese - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

More than 60 million people will be shopping for Christmas presents on Saturday

Posted by Brittany Bivins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Santa greets children at Great Northern Mall. (Source: WOIO) Santa greets children at Great Northern Mall. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

Time is running out to grab your last-minute Christmas gifts. 

Malls across Northeast Ohio are packed with people doing just that.

If you’re going to join the hoards of shoppers this weekend, you may want to come prepared to wait in lines.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 126 million people have yet to do their shopping.

About half of them will be in the malls tomorrow.

The other half are planning to do their shopping online.

At Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted, the crowds got thicker as the day went on Friday.

Some people told us they were doing last-minute shopping for one or two people.

Others said they have a lot more gifts to get.

“We’ve watched, because I made a comment as everyone is doing last-minute shopping,” Mason Phillips said. He sat on a bench outside one of the stores, watching the people file in. “All the men are in the jewelry stores and right across is like a spa, and you see all the women, and I’m like, huh, someone waited last minute.”

According to the MasterCard holiday spending report, sales have been strong online and in brick-and-mortar stores this season.

It’s expected to be the strongest since 2010.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly