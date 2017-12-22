Top draft picks Garrett, Trubisky -- both average on the season -- face off this Sunday: Tailgate 19

Christmas Comes Early

Or so we hope. It did a year ago, when the Browns squeaked out their only win against the Chargers on Dec. 24. Now they head into Chicago in the same situation, hoping for some more cheer on Christmas Eve. The Bears have had their moments this season, including a 33-7 beatdown of the Bengals, in Cincinnati, two weeks ago. But that was one of only four wins. They're far from unbeatable. Maybe history repeats itself this holiday season. The Tailgate crew will break down what has to happen, to make those Christmas miracles.

Rookie Showdown

We have DeShone Kizer, they have Mitchell Trubisky. Short term, they win. We'll see how it plays out long term. But Trubisky, the Mentor native, has fared better in his first NFL season. He's thrown only seven interceptions (compared to Kizer's 19), although three of them came just a week ago against the Lions. Overall, though, the Bears have kept him in check, not asking him to do too much. Will the Browns' 21st-ranked pass defense be able to keep him in check, or is this the week Trubisky looks like the #2 pick in the Draft? Maybe we should ask...

The No. 1 Pick in the Draft

Myles Garrett is having a decent rookie season, but not the kind you'd expect from the top pick in the Draft. After missing the first four weeks of the season, he busted out of the gate with two sacks against the Jets. He has five on the season, but only one in the past six games. What is keeping Garrett from becoming a top-tier pass rusher, and what does he need to do to explode? We're getting three-time Pro Bowler Bob Golic's take on that.

Don't Make History

Not this kind, anyway. Two more losses and the Browns match the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history. It's a mark that never goes away. Ask Rod Marinelli, who coached those Lions. His first and last head coaching job (he's now the defensive coordinator in Dallas). The Browns need to win this game, or they're running the table (you really think they're going into Pittsburgh in the final week and beating a Steelers team that needs to win out?). Can they win this game? We have an hour to tackle that question on Sunday and Josh Cribbs will offer up his predictions.

Christmas Wish List

It's never too late to add to your list, so as we look ahead to a new year, and who and what the Browns will need next season, we're making our list and checking it twice. At least one quarterback should be at the top of that list, but the team needs much more than that. The Tailgate crew will weigh in on who should be on our radar in 2018.

