Shoppers descending on Cleveland-area stores as they switch to 24/7 holiday hours

It's now a race against the clock.

"I have a bad habit of that. I'm in here fighting with the crowds, last-minute shopping," said Tiana Freed.

Freed may admit to procrastinating around the holidays, but her armful of gifts proves she's having success shopping under the wire.

"This is actually for my brother, something for work and something for him lounging at home," she said.

Anton Jura also did well shopping the Friday before Christmas. Cleveland 19 caught up with him, walking out of Kohl's with multiple bags in hand.

"A lot of shopping I just did was for my girlfriend, so it was easy to get her some workout stuff, some regular clothes and some lounge clothes and then a little bit of jewelry," Jura said.

He's one of many people who admits to putting off holiday shopping.

"I wish I could say that I don't wait, but I usually do and it's nothing but procrastination. You put it off, and you put it off, and you're like, 'Oh my, I need to get this done,'" Jura said.

Shopping trends show the Friday before Christmas is one of the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year.

Researchers say Saturday will be even busier.

Caroline Milligan said getting to the store was the hardest part. "The traffic out there is nuts," she said.

To help out last-minute shoppers, many retailers have extended their holiday hours, including Kohl's, where they're open 24/7 now through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

