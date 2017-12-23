Counties issue snow emergencies

Several counties in Northeast Ohio have issued Level 1 snow emergency due to road conditions.

Erie and Sandusky counties are under a Level 1 until further notice.

This means the roads are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow, and are possibly icy.

There are three levels of snow emergencies in Ohio:

Level 1 Snow Emergency:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.Drive carefully.

Level 2 Snow Emergency:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.



Snow is falling across northeast Ohio, and we should see 1-2" of snow today.

This isn’t your white Christmas ?? today’s 1-2” of snow possible —-see the next tweet pic.twitter.com/hIYfhrJIB5 — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) December 23, 2017

Stay with Cleveland 19 for weather and road condition updates throughout the day.

