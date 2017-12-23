ODOT prepared for winter weather this weekend

Remember to give plow trucks space to work, so they can keep roads clear. (Source: WOIO)

ODOT says they have crews out preparing the roads for the winter weather we are expecting this weekend.

Saturday morning, crews in northeast Ohio are preparing the roads and will be out salting and plowing as needed.

The snow is here and we are fully staffed in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Be sure to give your self plenty of time to reach your destinations safely and give the plows room to work. #ohwx https://t.co/RD1SQx3QGd — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 23, 2017

ODOT asks that drivers give them plenty of room to work so they can keep roads clear.

About 1-2 inches of snow are expected today and more Lake Effect snow is coming Sunday evening into Monday.

