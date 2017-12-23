Violent start to holiday weekend: Multiple shootings in Cleveland Friday night

Cleveland Police are investigating four separate shootings in the city overnight. (SOURCE: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are investigating four separate shootings in the city from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers were called to 5705 Clark Avenue where a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. Cleveland EMS took the man to MetroHealth Medical Center where he is stable.

Then at 6 p.m. a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg at 3355 East 123rd Street. She is at University Hospitals and is stable.

A few hours later, at 935 Parkway Road, a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his eye. He was taken to University Hospitals where his condition is unknown.

Saturday morning just after midnight, a 39-year-old man was shot in the stomach near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue. His condition is unknown.

So far, no suspects have been arrested or identified. Police continue to investigate.

