33-year-old man arrested for domestic violence after standoff in Westlake

A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence after a standoff in Westlake.

The Westlake Police Department said they were called to a home on the 2500 block of Wyndgate Court around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Investigators said a man from Virginia said his brother Ramone Boyd was acting irrationally and had made reference to using firearms.

Authorities said officers responded to home and was able to get the man from Virginia and his sister out of the house.

Police said the mother of the suspect was too afraid to come out and locked herself in the bathroom.

Neighbors were also evacuated from their homes.

Investigators said the Westshore Enforcement Bureau Task Force was activated and hostage negotiators were able to get the mother out of the house around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said the SWAT Team was able to get into the house around 4:30 a.m. and Boyd gave himself up.

Police said Boyd was arrested for domestic violence (a misdemeanor of the 4th degree).

Investigators said Boyd never showed any weapon.

Authorities said the home had broken dishware and overturned furniture.

A rifle was recovered in the home and and a handgun was found in Boyd's car.

The scene was cleared around 6 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Boyd is currently in the Westlake City Jail.

