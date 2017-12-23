Fire that killed family pets ruled arson

The family lost everything in the fire. (Source: Creston Police Department)

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office is investigating an arson fire that happened Wednesday night in Creston.

The fire happened at a home at 101 Onion Street, according to the Canaan Township Fire Department.

No one was hurt, but the family pets were killed.

Friends of the homeowner have started a GoFundMe to help the family. According to the fund, the woman and her son lost everything, including all their pets.

They are staying with another family member for the time being.

Officials say the fire was determined to be set intentionally, and the Fire Marshal's office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips can be called into the tip line at (800) 589-2728.

