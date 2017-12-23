UPDATE: Mother says missing 12-year-old girl has been found

The mother said the missing 12-year-old girl has been found.(Source Police)

***UPDATE 8:36 p.m. 12/23/17***

The mother said the missing 12-year-old girl has been found.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the South Euclid Police Department to see if they could confirm if Darnasja has been found, they have not returned our calls at this time.

***Original***



A Cleveland woman is pleading for her 12-year-old daughter to come home.

Darnasja Reid and her friend, 13-year-old Deana Brown, haven't been home since Dec. 6.

Cleveland 19 spoke to the mother of one of those girls who believes her daughter may have gotten in something far worse, human trafficking.

It's not how Sharon Bell expected to spend the holiday so close to Christmas.

"I'm very overwhelmed. I'm just everywhere right now as a parent," Darnasja Reid's mother Sharon Bell said.

Her daughter, 12-year-old Darnasja hasn't been home since early December.

Bell is hitting the streets, passing out flyers, looking for any sign that could lead to her little girl.

We're told Darnashja has developed a history of running away. She's gone missing nearly 10 times in the last eight months alone.

"I'm clueless. I don't have any understanding to it. I just don't," Bell said.

But after several nude photos of the 12-year-old surfaced online, Bell started fearing the worse.

She and other family members believe she may have gotten involved in some sort of human trafficing ring.

"The people that's allowing these young ladies to be in their house, that's unacceptable. It's just too much going on out here. They're 12 and 13-years-old," said a family friend who wishes not to be named.

They're pleading for the little girl to home before it's too late.

"Darnashja come home. You have no reason to be going through these things. You're in a nice home, You don't want for nothing. You've got all the love in the world... all the support in the world. I just don't understand," Bell said.

If you have any idea of where her whereabouts may be, you're asked to call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234.

