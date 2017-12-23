Surveillance video released of gas station shooting in Collinwood

The video shows a group of men charging a car parked at a gas station on the corner of East 156th Street and Waterloo Road. (Source Police)

Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky obtained surveillance video of the shooting at a gas station in Collinwood on Dec. 19.

One of the bullets hit a 7-year-old girl.

SWAT standoff ends after 2 men shot at Collinwood gas station

The video shows a group of men charging a car parked at a gas station on the corner of East 156th Street and Waterloo Road.

During the incident it appears one of the men drops a gun.

Since the shooting on Tuesday police have arrested multiple men.

One man was shot in the face.

Another man suffered four gunshots to his body on Tuesday night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.