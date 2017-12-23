St. Augustine in Tremont will serve around 15,000 meals on Christmas

St. Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont will be serving thousands of meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Source WOIO)

St. Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont will be serving thousands of meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Donations have been trickling in for weeks in preparation.

Sister Corita Ambro has been running the center for about 45 years.

She says volunteers look forward to serving. People come from all walks of life to eat and fellowship, no questions asked.

"I have found out people today in the Hunger Center are older people, even the homeless guys that are older people, they can't do things like they used to do before because somebody said to me, why can't they work," said Sister Ambro.

We're feeding more people just from this neighborhood and others that are the working poor and we're seeing more and more of that," said Steev Zupan.

Sister Corita says a donor dropped off a $3,000 check and paid for a heated tent. She expects it to help with the overflow of people who will come looking for a hot meal.

That efforts requires a lot of volunteers, and those wishing to take part can call the rectory to register at

A meal will be served at the Hunger Center at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

If you'd like to make a donation, call: 216-781-5530 or drop of items her at St. Augustine Church, 2486 West 14th Street, Cleveland, 44113.