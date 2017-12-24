Man killed in early morning drive-by shooting on Cleveland's East Side

A 20-year-old man was killed after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of East 115th Street early Sunday morning.

The victim and another man were walking along East 115th Street around 1 a.m. when a car drove up and fired shots in their direction.

The victim was struck in the back and went down, and the second man was able to hide behind a parked car.

Bullets from the shooting also struck a woman's car while she was sitting in it, shattering her rear window.

Another woman's home has bullet holes in it, and a man's parked car was also struck by the gunfire.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (216) 623-5464.

