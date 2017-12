This holiday weekend some will give up a portion of that family time to give back.



At the St. Augustine Hunger Center, volunteers will help feed more than 15,000 people in the Greater Cleveland Area.



Who are those Volunteers?



They are people of all ages, from all walks of life, people like nine-year-old Jake Wargo.



Wargo helped serve the lunchtime meal at St. Augustine Hunger Center on Christmas Eve and loved how it made him feel so much that he asked his mom if they could come back to help with the Christmas day meal.



"It's a good feeling to help people in need. It's not their fault of what happened to them. It can happen to anybody," Wargo said.



Like so many of the other volunteers, Jake says he gets more than he gives.



"It makes me feel good that I can actually help people," Wargo said.



Thomas Janusczak says he was on the receiving end of the St. Augustine Hunger Center years ago.



Now, he spends much of his time here giving back. He'll also be spending part of Christmas Day at the hunger center volunteering.



"They've always helped me here. They've always been good to me here. So, it's my turn to give back," Janusczak said.



For many, feeding the hungry on Christmas Day is what the season of giving is all about.



"To truly give, and, you know, without looking for something in return," Wilbur Hayes of Cleveland said.

For Sister Corita, who has spent her Christmas at the hunger center for at least the past four decades, there is no other place she would want to be. The volunteers and people who come to receive a meal are like family - that family continues to grow every year.



"A lot of the people we get are people whose husbands or whose wives died that year, and they don't want to be alone on that day, and they will come and help us to serve on that day," said Sister Corita.



