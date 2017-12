The Mentor Police Department said that the body of Dennis Murnyack Jr. was found behind a business on Tyler Boulevard on Saturday.

Murnyack, 27, had been missing since November 22, and was last seen in the area of 7564 Tyler Blvd.

Police posted a missing person's flier on Dec. 10.

Police say they do not suspect foul play, and sent their condolences to Murnyack's family. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Family started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.