DeShone Kizer threw an interception during the second quarter. Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Browns 20-3.

DeShone Kizer threw two interceptions in the game.

He leads the NFL in interceptions.

Jordan Howard scored two touchdowns on Sunday.

Cleveland will have the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

This will be the second year in a row the Browns will have the first pick in the draft.

Before the 2016 NFL Draft the Browns traded the second overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hue Jackson is now 1-30 as the Browns head coach.

Isaiah Crowell was the leading rusher for the Browns.

He had 44 yards on 13 carries.

Duke Johnson Jr. had seven catches for 81 yards.

Benny Cunningham had 62 receiving yards for the Bears.

The Browns committed eight penalties during the game.

Cleveland was 4-13 on 3rd down, the Bears were 7-16.

The Bears entered the game as 6-point favorites, the total was set at 36.5.

The Browns will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 31.

The Bears will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 31.

