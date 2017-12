Some mock drafts have Josh Rosen as the first overall pick. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock.

Their loss in Chicago clinched something we’ve all been assuming to be true, that the Browns would have the first pick in the NFL draft.

Final: Bears defeat Browns 20-3, Cleveland will have 1st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Obviously the question fans have is “What will they do with the pick?” If they want UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, they might not get him.

He might not declare for the draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Rosen, a guy many assumed would forego his senior year to turn pro, could stay in school if the Browns want to draft him.

He adds that Rosen would prefer to play for the New York Giants. Rosen would be one of, if not the, best quarterback available in the draft if he does come out of school.

That drama is just getting started. The drama from this winless season will end next week in Pittsburgh.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.