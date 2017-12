Police said the suspect complained about his order and asked for a refund. (Source Police)

The Willowick Police Department is looking for the man accused of taking money from the Wendy's on Vine Street on Christmas Eve.

Investigators said while the cash register was open the man reached inside and grabbed the drawer with cash in it.

Authorities said the man left the scene in a small newer black SUV.

If you recognize the man in the photo or the video below you are asked to call police 440-585-1234.

