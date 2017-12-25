Christmas travel: I-90 speed limits dropped to 50 mph in Lake County due to road conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County on Christmas morning due to the hazardous winter road conditions.

The 50 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

If your travels today have you on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH, please note current conditions have warranted a 50 mph speed limit. #OHWX pic.twitter.com/xUWw4zqa1D — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 25, 2017

ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

