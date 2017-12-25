Nearly 1,000 ODOT plows cleared roads on Christmas morning in Oh - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nearly 1,000 ODOT plows cleared roads on Christmas morning in Ohio

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ohio Department of Transportation crews worked Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning as snow accumulated across the state.

Nearly 1,000 plow trucks were staffed and deployed statewide, according to ODOT.

Much of Northeast Ohio was under a winter weather advisory on Christmas Eve. Some parts of the area saw several inches of snow dumped overnight, which impacted the roads for any travelers on Christmas day,

According to ODOT, approximately 100 plows were on the roads throughout Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

The trucks treated roads ahead of the snowfall, and salted or plowed as needed.

In case of a winter emergency, ODOT is urging you to keep the following items in your car:

  • Jumper cables
  • Snow shovel and ice scraper
  • Warm hat, gloves, and blanket
  • A bag of abrasive material, such as sand, salt, or cat litter
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • Flashlight with extra batteries

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly