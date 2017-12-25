Nearly 1,000 ODOT plows cleared roads on Christmas morning in Ohio

Ohio Department of Transportation crews worked Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning as snow accumulated across the state.

Merry Christmas! Overnight, we helped Santa get through Ohio safely. Nearly 1,000 plows remain on the road for you this morning. Please give them room to work. We appreciate their hard work! #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/lVxKZUt9p5 — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) December 25, 2017

Nearly 1,000 plow trucks were staffed and deployed statewide, according to ODOT.

Much of Northeast Ohio was under a winter weather advisory on Christmas Eve. Some parts of the area saw several inches of snow dumped overnight, which impacted the roads for any travelers on Christmas day,

Latest Winter Weather Update. pic.twitter.com/SfnPqHAiJo — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 24, 2017

According to ODOT, approximately 100 plows were on the roads throughout Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

The trucks treated roads ahead of the snowfall, and salted or plowed as needed.

In case of a winter emergency, ODOT is urging you to keep the following items in your car:

Jumper cables

Snow shovel and ice scraper

Warm hat, gloves, and blanket

A bag of abrasive material, such as sand, salt, or cat litter

Non-perishable snacks

Flashlight with extra batteries

