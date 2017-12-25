Man with a knife shot during confrontation with Mansfield police

A man with a knife was shot by Mansfield police during a confrontation on Christmas Eve.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, officers responded for a distress call on South Mulberry Street in Mansfield just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the caller to 911 stated that there was an intoxicated person slitting their wrist and harming himself.

Officers confronted the suspect when they arrived to the location and attempted to use a taser, which had no effect.

The suspect with the knife was then shot during the confrontation, according to Mansfield police.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Mansfield police say the four officers who were involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Mansfield Police Department are still conducting an investigation surrounding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

