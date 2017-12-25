Police investigate Christmas morning murder on Cleveland's west side

The scene of the shooting on West 44th Street (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are investigating a homicide on Christmas morning in the 3200 block of West 44th Street.

Officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. Monday for a shooting and found an unidentified 29-year-old Caucasian male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital by paramedics, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police that the victim allegedly pointed a weapon at an unidentified subject during an argument. He was then shot.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.