Long Live the King: LeBron delivers inspiring messages with new documentary (watch)

"Long Live the King" is a moving mini-documentary that highlights the life and journey of LeBron James, from Akron's inner-city to NBA stardom.

The piece document's LeBron's legacy, told first-hand by key figures such as Maverick Carter, LeBron's former high school basketball coach Keith Dambrot, and King James himself.

Watch it here:

LeBron explains his story of how he got to where he is today. He credits his supportive mother, who raised him in a single-parent household.

"My mother is my rock," James said. "My mother is my everything."

He also says the city of Akron molded him into a mature individual.

"My hometown I feel like was the shield around me. I knew the city itself. I knew the ground itself." He added, "I knew the concrete that I walked on, the streets that I went on, the streetlights that looked after me when it was time to go in the house and I stayed out later past that. They all took care of me to get to this point today."

The figures in the documentary explain LeBron's story to a child sitting on a bench in a gymnasium.

"I think the number one thing that you got to understand is sacrifice," James tells the child on the bench. "There's never going to be a time in your life when you're going to be able to say 'I did this on my own.' Nobody has ever got to the top of the mountain on their own."

The King also discusses how his youth basketball coaches showed him the importance of family and dedicating effort to one's goals.

"To my high school coach, Coach Dambrot, he showed me what it meant to actually work extremely hard at your craft," James said.

James tells the boy, "I'm happy that I can sit here in front of you today and be an inspiration to you and inspire you to want to be as great as you want to be."

The inspirational piece was published by Uninterrupted, in collaboration with Kith and Nike.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.