Northeast Ohio snow belt could see 10+ inches of snow through We - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio snow belt could see 10+ inches of snow through Wednesday

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Some parts of Northeast Ohio could see hefty snow accumulation through the rest of the week thanks to developing lake effect snow.

According to the National Weather Service, areas east like Chardon, Painesville, and Ashtabula are forecast to see anywhere from 10 to 12 inches of snow by the end of Wednesday.

The snow belt will likely be impacted the hardest by the lake effect snow.

Where is the Lake Erie snow belt in Ohio?

Click here for the complete forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly