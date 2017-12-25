Northeast Ohio snow belt could see 10+ inches of snow through Wednesday

Some parts of Northeast Ohio could see hefty snow accumulation through the rest of the week thanks to developing lake effect snow.

According to the National Weather Service, areas east like Chardon, Painesville, and Ashtabula are forecast to see anywhere from 10 to 12 inches of snow by the end of Wednesday.

Lake effect #snow will be heavy at times today and tonight, especially in Ashtabula and Erie Counties where Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect. Westerly winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph at times today. Exercise caution if traveling. #clewx #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/3yqRpfLone — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 25, 2017

The snow belt will likely be impacted the hardest by the lake effect snow.

Where is the Lake Erie snow belt in Ohio?

