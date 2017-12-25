Northeast Ohio snow belt could see 12+ inches of snow accumulation through Wednesday

Most of Northeast Ohio is under a winter weather advisory, while the snow belt region is impacted by a lake effect snow warning.

Lake effect snow still causing significant impacts in the snowbelt, conditions expected to continue into Wednesday. Wind chills below zero tonight. #clewx pic.twitter.com/cXnFsk3Oqu — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

Temperatures are also going to drop dangerously low this week. Wednesday morning's potential wind chill factor could drop to 15 degrees below zero.

According to the National Weather Service, areas east like Chardon, Painesville, and Ashtabula are forecast to see anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow accumulation by the end of Wednesday.

Areas impacted by the lake effect warning, like Ashtabula and parts of western Pennsylvania could see upwards of 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Where is the Lake Erie snow belt in Ohio?

The lake effect snow band kicked up Tuesday morning and continued overnight into Wednesday. Intense snow squalls with white-out conditions could impact Tuesday's rush hours.

