Northeast Ohio snow belt could see 12+ inches of snow through Wednesday

Most of Northeast Ohio is under a winter weather advisory, while the snow belt region is impacted by a lake effect snow warning.

Lake effect snow still causing significant impacts in the snowbelt, conditions expected to continue into Wednesday. Wind chills below zero tonight. #clewx pic.twitter.com/cXnFsk3Oqu — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, areas east like Chardon, Painesville, and Ashtabula are forecast to see anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow by the end of Wednesday.

Where is the Lake Erie snow belt in Ohio?

Areas impacted by the lake effect warning, like Ashtabula and parts of western Pennsylvania could see upwards of 1 to 2 feet of snow.

The lake effect snow band is forecast to kick up Tuesday morning and continue overnight into Wednesday evening. Intense snow squalls with white-out conditions could impact Tuesday's rush hours.

White-out conditions from Erie PA down to Lake OH for this morning commute. Lake effect snow band slowly moving southeast into NE Cuyahoga County. #clewx @ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/zWfucxpzG5 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

The snow accumulation is not the only weather front that Northeast Ohio is dealing with. The coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday night with wind chill factors expected to fall to 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

