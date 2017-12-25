Cleveland police: Man shot, killed on Christmas Eve on the city's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Eve on the city's east side.

According to police, officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of East 117th Street at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Detectives from Cleveland Homicide Unit is continuing to investigating the shooting.

The murder on East 117th Street was the second fatal shooting in Cleveland on Christmas Eve.

