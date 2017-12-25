Multiple fire departments battle house fire, collapse in Broadview Heights

In Broadview Heights, firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in the 9000 block of Broadview Road.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

When firefighters first arrived, heavy flames were seen coming from the house.

The second flood of the home eventually collapsed onto the first floor, according to fire department officials.

Crews from Parma, Seven Hills, Brecksville, Independence, and North Royalton provided mutual aid.

There were no known injuries reported as a result of the fire.

