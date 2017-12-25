Public serves up smiles,suppers for those working Christmas Day

Christmas Day is one holiday that many people take off work. That doesn't mean everyone is off the job, though.

From fire and police personnel, to hospital workers and restaurant employees, there are plenty of people working the holiday.

We checked in with the Brooklyn Fire Department, where there were firefighters on duty Christmas morning. Many said working holidays is something they expect.

"I think it's part of the job that you know," said firefighter/paramedic Dennis Williams. "You understand when you first get on that it's a business that doesn't close, so we're here 24/7. It's part of the deal. That's why we come to work every day, and we love it."

They said they feel supported by the community members, many of whom have been dropping by to deliver plates of sweets to the fire station.

"They always come up and we get letters constantly, saying, you know, 'thank you.' People are constantly dropping stuff off. It's like one tray after another sometimes, especially around the holidays," Williams said.

Meanwhile, the Dunkin' Donuts on Ridge Road was full of people, taking a break from holiday cooking. Some employees said they weren't sure about working Christmas Day.

"It was kind of nerve-wracking to come in around the holidays, but everyone has been kind of festive, and they're happy to be here, so it's been pretty all right," said Dunkin' Donuts server Emily Lemasters.

Others say they volunteer to work the day, largely because of the extra cash and the festive atmosphere.

"Usually people are kind of like, grab and go kind of thing, but there's been more like, 'how are you doing,' and like, 'happy holidays. Merry Christmas,'" said Lemasters. "It's been more, like, connected, I think."

