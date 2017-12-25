Mentor robbery leads to high-speed chase, collision; suspect on the loose

Mentor police have release a picture of the 1980s Cadillac used in the CVS robbery and high-speed chase. (Source: Mentor Police Department)

Mentor police are searching for this suspect who robbed a CVS Monday afternoon, then led police on a dangerous high-speed chase. (Source: Mentor Police Department)

A Christmas Day robbery at a Mentor CVS led to a high-speed chase that involved two police departments and ended with the suspect getting away.

The robbery occurred at about 4 p.m. Monday at the CVS located at 9040 Mentor Ave., and the chase ensued as the suspect fled on I-90 West with Willoughby Hills and Mentor police in close pursuit.

Police called off the pursuit in Euclid due to the man's reckless driving.

The suspect sped into Cleveland, cut through the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on East 185th Street, lost control and struck a customer's parked vehicle.

The customer sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision, and was taken to a local hospital.

The man sped off from the scene of the crash, and is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man with a medium build who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "staff" written on it.

He was last seen driving a large 1980s Cadillac sedan. The car may have had out-of-state license plate, according to police.

Mentor police are investigating.

