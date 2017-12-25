Elderly Parma man with dementia declared missing

A 97-year-old Parma man has been reported missing after he failed to show up for a Christmas Eve party.

According to family, Richard Thompson has dementia, and does not have his medication.

Thompson had informed family he'd arrive for a gathering in Medina, but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Thompson is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs roughly 178 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

Thompson drives a white 2011 Buick Regal with Ohio plates (JAY2636).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.