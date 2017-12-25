Missing elderly Parma man found safe

A 97-year-old Parma man who had been reported missing after he failed to show up for a Christmas Eve party, has been found safe.

Parma police said Richard Thompson was found around 10:34 p.m. Monday.

There were concerns about his well-being because his family said Thompson has dementia, and did not have his medication.

Thompson had informed family he would arrive for a gathering in Medina, but never showed up and was missing for hours.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.