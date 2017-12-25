Cleveland church feeds thousands, warming hearts and souls on Christmas

St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church is trying to put an end to hunger this holiday season by serving 15,000 meals on Christmas Day.

"Everyone is just a paycheck away from needing help," said volunteer, Michael McDaniel.

Every year, people show up to the local Tremont church for a fresh, hot dinner.

"These people come each day. They have no other place to go, no other place to eat," Sister Corita Ambro, the event's organizer.

Sister Ambro has worked to make sure the annual meal is a success every year.

However, her job continues after the last sleigh bell rings.

"We serve three meals every single day of the year," said Ambro -- which brings the need for volunteers like McDaniel.

"It blesses me to be of service. That's where I get my joy," said McDaniel.

But McDaniel remembers when he was once on the other side of the counter.

"I was addicted to drugs and stuff, which led me to homelessness," explained McDaniel.

Thankfully He was able to escape that lifestyle. Now he's doing what he can to make sure others aren't in a similar situation.

"It's good when you help one another out. We've got to help one another," said Antoine Townsend.

The St. Augustine Hunger Center also provided extra plates to people who still need food in the upcoming days.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.