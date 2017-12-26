Occupants escape from burning home on Cleveland's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Occupants escape from burning home on Cleveland's east side

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A house on Cleveland's east side was heavily damaged by an early morning fire, but fortunately, everybody in the home at the time was able to escape safely.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home in the 4100 block of East 113th Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews first arrived to heavy fire showing from the house.

The house was occupied at the time, but all of the occupants escaped without injury.

The preliminary investigation shows that the cause of the fire was accidental, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

