Power restored for thousands of Summit County residents during frigid temperatures

Thousands of residents in Summit County were left without power early Tuesday morning while many dealt with with temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Click here to check power outage status.

At the peak of the outage, nearly 3,300 residents in parts of Akron and Barberton were without power.

According to the Illuminating Company, power was restored just before 6 a.m. for the majority of the residents.

The power company did not indicate what caused the outages.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.