Erie, Pa. received more than 52 inches of snow in only 30 hours

A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.

Erie, PA picked up 19" of new snow from midnight to 6 AM. This brings the storm total to 53" over the past 30 hours, shattering many records. This is the greatest 2-day total in the entire state of PA (prev. record 44" in Morgantown, PA 3/20-21/1958). — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

The National Weather Service measured 53 inches of snow over the past 30 hours. On Christmas Day alone, a record 34 inches of new snow dropped on the city. The previous single day snowfall record was 30 inches set in 1956.

Erie, PA received 34" of snow on Christmas Day! This is a new all-time daily snowfall record. The previous record was 20" set on 11/22/56. For reference, the greatest 3-day snowfall in Erie was 30.2" (12/29-31/2002), greatest 7-day snowfall is 39.8" (12/27/01-1/2/2002) #pawx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

Check out the satellite images of the lake effect snow pounding western Pennsylvania on Christmas day.

