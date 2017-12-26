Erie, Pa. received more than 52 inches of snow in only 30 hours - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Erie, Pa. received more than 52 inches of snow in only 30 hours

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Snowfall in Erie, Pa. (Source: CNN) Snowfall in Erie, Pa. (Source: CNN)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.

The National Weather Service measured 53 inches of snow over the past 30 hours. On Christmas Day alone, a record 34 inches of new snow dropped on the city. The previous single day snowfall record was 30 inches set in 1956.

Check out the satellite images of the lake effect snow pounding western Pennsylvania on Christmas day.

