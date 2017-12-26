ODOT reduces I-90 speeds to 50 mph in Lake County due to driving - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

ODOT reduces I-90 speeds to 50 mph in Lake County due to driving conditions

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County on Monday morning due to the hazardous winter road conditions.

The 50 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

