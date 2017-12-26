Snow squalls, poor visibility prompts ODOT to reduce I-90 speeds to 30 mph in Lake County

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 30 miles per hour in Lake County on Tuesday morning due to the hazardous winter road conditions.

Speed limit on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH has been dropped to 30 mph. Motorists should be aware of whiteout conditions in the area. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/eObs0zoR2x — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 26, 2017

The 30 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

Lake effect snow squalls moved rapidly through the area during the morning commute.

The snow is coming down in eastern #LakeCountyOH this morning. These two traffic camera shots were taken just second apart and look at the difference in weather conditions! Please be prepared for conditions to change if your travels have you going east today! pic.twitter.com/mvz1PqB8lR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 26, 2017

ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

