Snow squalls, poor visibility prompts ODOT to reduce I-90 speeds to 50 mph in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County on Wednesday morning due to the hazardous winter road conditions.

The 50 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

On Tuesday morning, a jackknifed truck caused a complete closure on eastbound I-90 after State Route 44. The interstate eventually opened up after hours-long cleanup.

The incident occurred during an intense snow squall that reduced visibility.

ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

