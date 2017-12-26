Snow squalls, poor visibility prompts ODOT to reduce I-90 speeds to 50 mph in Lake County

The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the I-90 speed limit to 50 miles per hour in Lake County on Wednesday morning due to the hazardous winter road conditions.

Speed limit on I-90 has been lowered to 50 mph in #LakeCountyOH. pic.twitter.com/vUPAWFjnqh — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 27, 2017

The 50 miles per hour zone on I-90 extends from State Route 44 to State Route 528.

On Tuesday morning, a jackknifed truck caused a complete closure on eastbound I-90 after State Route 44. The interstate eventually opened up after hours-long cleanup.

The incident occurred during an intense snow squall that reduced visibility.

The snow is coming down in eastern #LakeCountyOH this morning. These two traffic camera shots were taken just second apart and look at the difference in weather conditions! Please be prepared for conditions to change if your travels have you going east today! pic.twitter.com/mvz1PqB8lR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 26, 2017

ODOT has reduced the limit to lower speeds during other recent snow storms.

ODOT started testing the variable speed limits this winter in an effort to reduce winter weather crashes along the notoriously dangerous stretch of I-90.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for the latest Northeast Ohio weather updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.