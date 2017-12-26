Elderly woman injured in Cleveland house fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Elderly woman injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An elderly woman was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in a house fire in Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the house fire at approximately 8:30 a.m in the 2500 block of Blatt Court.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the fire started on the second flood of the house.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but an elderly female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition.

A fire department official said that the proximity of the house and the frigid temperatures made battling the fire more difficult than usual.

The fire department is still investigating  the cause of the fire.

