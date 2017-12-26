Fair or foul on LeBron? Debate ignites on social media over deci - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fair or foul on LeBron? Debate ignites on social media over decisive play (watch)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

In the finals seconds of the Christmas game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, LeBron James drove to the basket with the Cavs down by three points. 

Watch the play here:

Kevin Durant's physical defense in that play has some questioning whether the refs missed a foul call.

The Warriors eventually won 99-92, but a chance for LeBron to sink two free throws could have turned the momentum in the Cavs' favor.

LeBron said after the game that he believes a call should have been made, but he knows there is nothing he could do about the call if the refs don't blow the whistle.

While some believe a foul would have been the right call, others believe that the Cavs overall performance was why they lost.

