Fair or foul on LeBron? Debate ignites on social media over decisive play (watch)

In the finals seconds of the Christmas game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, LeBron James drove to the basket with the Cavs down by three points.

LeBron vs. KD with the game on the line.



You make the call. pic.twitter.com/w3sL30mx5x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2017

Kevin Durant's physical defense in that play has some questioning whether the refs missed a foul call.

Two of the most atrocious non-calls against LeBron down the stretch here. They need to change the rules to allow foul calls to be reviewed. I agree 100% — Chris Manning (@LD2K) December 25, 2017

The Warriors eventually won 99-92, but a chance for LeBron to sink two free throws could have turned the momentum in the Cavs' favor.

Mark Jackson: "That's a foul. Can I get a amen?" ?? ?? ?? ?? — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 25, 2017

LeBron said after the game that he believes a call should have been made, but he knows there is nothing he could do about the call if the refs don't blow the whistle.

LeBron: “They kicked our butts in transition, and that told the tale of the game.” Adds that he believes KD did in fact foul him down the stretch, “but you know, what are you gonna do about it?” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 25, 2017

While some believe a foul would have been the right call, others believe that the Cavs overall performance was why they lost.

Yall are just ridiculous the first one when he drove lebron lost the ball... the second one? God forbid anyone bump a 6 foot 8 245 pound machine going to the bucket... 2 calls dont influence the outcome of a game there is 3 previous quarters to make an impact in a game.... — Jordan furtado (@JaySh0tzz) December 26, 2017

